Lars Knoll Leaving The Qt Company, Starting New Chapter Outside Qt

After 25 years being heavily involved in the Qt toolkit development, Lars Knoll announced today he is leaving The Qt Company where he currently serves as CTO and also largely departing from active work within the Qt community to "try out something else" moving forward.Lars Knoll got started with KDE/Qt in the late 90's and became a prominent Trolltech employee in 2000. After sticking with Qt through the Trolltech days and onto Nokia, Digia, and then The Qt Company, he's ready to try something new after a quarter century focused on this open-source toolkit / development framework.



Lars Knoll, LinkedIn

Lars Knoll most recently served as The Qt Company CTO and Qt Project Chief Maintainer. But he announced today he is resigning from The Qt Company as well as leaving the "chief maintainer" post for the open-source project. Moving forward he is going to be "spending most of my time outside the Qt ecosystem" as he wants to move onto something new. He intends to still read the Qt project mailing list and possibly participate in some events, but with much less time than he's spent the past 25 years in the Qt ecosystem.



Lars Knoll will remain in wonderful Norway and the tech space but largely departing from the Qt community.