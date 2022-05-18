Lars Knoll Leaving The Qt Company, Starting New Chapter Outside Qt
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 18 May 2022 at 05:47 AM EDT. 6 Comments
QT --
After 25 years being heavily involved in the Qt toolkit development, Lars Knoll announced today he is leaving The Qt Company where he currently serves as CTO and also largely departing from active work within the Qt community to "try out something else" moving forward.

Lars Knoll got started with KDE/Qt in the late 90's and became a prominent Trolltech employee in 2000. After sticking with Qt through the Trolltech days and onto Nokia, Digia, and then The Qt Company, he's ready to try something new after a quarter century focused on this open-source toolkit / development framework.


Lars Knoll, LinkedIn


Lars Knoll most recently served as The Qt Company CTO and Qt Project Chief Maintainer. But he announced today he is resigning from The Qt Company as well as leaving the "chief maintainer" post for the open-source project. Moving forward he is going to be "spending most of my time outside the Qt ecosystem" as he wants to move onto something new. He intends to still read the Qt project mailing list and possibly participate in some events, but with much less time than he's spent the past 25 years in the Qt ecosystem.


Lars Knoll will remain in wonderful Norway and the tech space but largely departing from the Qt community.


In his departing announcement, he says he's going to be sticking in Norway and working on a start-up with one of the original founders of Trolltech -- outside of the C++ and developer tool space.

Lars Knoll put out another mailing list post as well where he is nominating Volker Hilsheimer to serve as the next Qt Chief Maintainer.
6 Comments
Related News
Qt 5.15.4 LTS Release Now Available As Open-Source
Qt 6.3 Released With Improved Wayland Support, Qt Language Server Module
Qt 6.3 To Boast Improved Wayland Integration, Easily Allows Custom Shell Extensions
Qt 5.15 LTS Support Extended An Additional Two Years - For Their Paying Subscribers
The Qt Company Planning For Many Qt6 Enhancements This Year
Commercial-Only Qt 5.15.3 LTS Now Released As Open-Source
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Arch Linux Temporarily Steps Back From WirePlumber After Snafu
AMD Graphics Driver Surpassing 4 Million Lines Of Code In Linux 5.19, NVIDIA Opens Up At 1 Million
MIPS Claims "Best-In-Class Performance" With New RISC-V eVocore CPUs
Valve Developer Starts Poking At Open-Source "RADV" Driver Support For GFX11/RDNA3
Microsoft Issues First Production Release Of Its CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution
Keychron C-Series/K-Series Keyboards To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.19
Ubuntu's Chromium Snap Now Allows Enabling Native Wayland Support