Lars Knoll Leaving The Qt Company, Starting New Chapter Outside Qt

Lars Knoll got started with KDE/Qt in the late 90's and became a prominent Trolltech employee in 2000. After sticking with Qt through the Trolltech days and onto Nokia, Digia, and then The Qt Company, he's ready to try something new after a quarter century focused on this open-source toolkit / development framework.
Lars Knoll most recently served as The Qt Company CTO and Qt Project Chief Maintainer. But he announced today he is resigning from The Qt Company as well as leaving the "chief maintainer" post for the open-source project. Moving forward he is going to be "spending most of my time outside the Qt ecosystem" as he wants to move onto something new. He intends to still read the Qt project mailing list and possibly participate in some events, but with much less time than he's spent the past 25 years in the Qt ecosystem.
Lars Knoll will remain in wonderful Norway and the tech space but largely departing from the Qt community.
In his departing announcement, he says he's going to be sticking in Norway and working on a start-up with one of the original founders of Trolltech -- outside of the C++ and developer tool space.
Lars Knoll put out another mailing list post as well where he is nominating Volker Hilsheimer to serve as the next Qt Chief Maintainer.