For those making use of laptop-mode-tools as one of several Linux power saving tools with this one designed to improve Linux laptop battery life, version 1.72 is now available after more than one year of development.
While the version may not imply it being a big release, Laptop Mode Tools 1.72 is actually significant. With laptop-mode-tools 1.72, the program has been ported to Python 3 and is using PyQt5 for rendering its user-interface.
Laptop Mode Tools 1.72 also can now tweak the commit interval for Btrfs file-systems, support for controlling all available Radeon GPUs via radeon-dpm, and a variety of other minor improvements.
More details on Laptop Mode Tools 1.72 can be found via today's release announcement or heading straight to the GitHub site.
1 Comment