LZHAM + Crunch Now Placed Under The Public Domain

Compression expert Rich Geldreich who previously worked for the likes of Valve and Unity prior to co-founding his own consulting firm has now made the Crunch and LZHAM technologies available under the public domain.
LZHAM is a lossless data compression codec with a compression ratio comparable to LZMA but with 1.5~8x faster decompression. This LZ-based data compression codec performs excitingly well for decompression purposes. More details on LZHAM via this repository.
Crunch meanwhile as Binomial's advanced DXTc texture compression and transcoding library is also out under the public domain. This texture compression library is geared for use with DXT1/5/N or 3DC compressed color/normal map/cubemap mipmapped texture formats. Crunch has been of interest to many game engines and other parties for its texture compression abilities. Crunch is available via this repository.
Rich shared confirmation of placing LZHAM and Crunch out in the public domain yesterday via his blog.
