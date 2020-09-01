LZHAM + Crunch Now Placed Under The Public Domain
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 16 September 2020 at 06:50 AM EDT. 3 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
Compression expert Rich Geldreich who previously worked for the likes of Valve and Unity prior to co-founding his own consulting firm has now made the Crunch and LZHAM technologies available under the public domain.

LZHAM is a lossless data compression codec with a compression ratio comparable to LZMA but with 1.5~8x faster decompression. This LZ-based data compression codec performs excitingly well for decompression purposes. More details on LZHAM via this repository.

Crunch meanwhile as Binomial's advanced DXTc texture compression and transcoding library is also out under the public domain. This texture compression library is geared for use with DXT1/5/N or 3DC compressed color/normal map/cubemap mipmapped texture formats. Crunch has been of interest to many game engines and other parties for its texture compression abilities. Crunch is available via this repository.

Rich shared confirmation of placing LZHAM and Crunch out in the public domain yesterday via his blog.
3 Comments
Related News
Erlang Is Seeing Work On "BeamAsm" - A JIT Compiler Yielding Much Performance Uplift
Wasmer 1.0 Is Approaching For Running WebAssembly Anywhere
KDevelop 5.6 IDE Brings Better Stability, Performance
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
Dbus-Broker 24 Brings Improved Log Messages
SHADERed 1.4 Brings Shader Writing/Debugging To The Browser
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Mark Shuttleworth Comments Following Ubuntu Community Friction, Uncertainty
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer
Security Researchers Detail New "BlindSide" Speculative Execution Attack
Kernel Bisecting Has Never Been Faster Than With AMD EPYC + AMD Threadripper
Android 11 Released, Now Available Via Open-Source Project
Intel AMT Hit By Another "Critical" Security Vulnerability
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux"
AMD Begins Teasing Zen 3 + RDNA 2 With Dates In October