LXQt 1.1 Released With XDG Desktop Portal Integration, Other New Features

In time for making your open-source Easter basket is the release of LXQt 1.1 as the newest feature release to this open-source, Qt-based desktop environment born out of the merging of the former Razor-qt and LXDE projects.LXQt 1.1 requires the Qt 5.15 LTS toolkit. LXQt has started work on porting to Qt6, but for now Qt 5.15 is the only version supported. Some of the other changes with LXQt 1.1 for this lightweight desktop environment include:- The LXQt file manager now supports the file manager DBus interface used by apps like Firefox and Chrome.- LXQt also adds xdg-desktop-portal-lxqt for integrating xdg-desktop-portal support.- LXQt theme integration is improved as well as adding a new theme and other UI enhancements.- LXQt Session Settings has added an option for global screen scaling.- QTerminal's bookmark functionality is improved.



