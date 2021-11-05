LXQt 1.0 Released For Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 5 November 2021 at 09:06 AM EDT.
DESKTOP --
After eight years in development, the LXQt desktop that was created by the merging of the LXDE and Razor-qt open-source desktop projects is celebrating its v1.0 release.

LXQt 1.0 targets the Qt 5.15 LTS toolkit and hasn't yet been ported to Qt 6. LXQt 1.0 prides itself on improvements to its file manager and image viewer, a do-not-disturb mode for its desktop notifications, two new desktop themes, updated translations, and more.

More details and source downloads for the LXQt 1.0 desktop release via GitHub.
