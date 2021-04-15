For fans of LXQt or those still looking for a nice lightweight Qt5 desktop, LXQt 0.17 is out as the latest version of this open-source desktop environment.
LXQt 0.17 is the first update to this desktop environment for 2021. LXQt is the lightweight Qt desktop born out of the merger of the LXDE and Razor-qt projects.
Over last November's LXQt 0.16 release, version 0.17 brings a number of improvements but nothing too shocking or original with many of the features being found already on other Linux desktops. Among the LXQt 0.17 highlights are:
- LXQt will terminate all child processes when exiting the session.
- The LXQt file manager supports showing the creation tile of files when running on supported kernels / file-systems.
- Better SVG icon handling.
- The LXQt Panel can now behave like a dock, namely to auto-hide a panel when it overlaps a window.
- Improved keyboard navigation on the desktop.
- LXQt Power Management now has an option to disable the idle watcher when the active window is in full-screen mode.
- LXQt Archiver now supports opening and extracting disk images.
Source downloads and more details on the LXQt 0.17 changes over on the project's GitHub.
59 Comments