For fans of LXQt or those still looking for a nice lightweight Qt5 desktop, LXQt 0.17 is out as the latest version of this open-source desktop environment.LXQt 0.17 is the first update to this desktop environment for 2021. LXQt is the lightweight Qt desktop born out of the merger of the LXDE and Razor-qt projects.Over last November's LXQt 0.16 release, version 0.17 brings a number of improvements but nothing too shocking or original with many of the features being found already on other Linux desktops. Among the LXQt 0.17 highlights are:- LXQt will terminate all child processes when exiting the session.- The LXQt file manager supports showing the creation tile of files when running on supported kernels / file-systems.- Better SVG icon handling.- The LXQt Panel can now behave like a dock, namely to auto-hide a panel when it overlaps a window.- Improved keyboard navigation on the desktop.- LXQt Power Management now has an option to disable the idle watcher when the active window is in full-screen mode.- LXQt Archiver now supports opening and extracting disk images.Source downloads and more details on the LXQt 0.17 changes over on the project's GitHub