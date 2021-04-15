LXQt 0.17 Released For This Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 15 April 2021 at 08:04 AM EDT. 59 Comments
QT --
For fans of LXQt or those still looking for a nice lightweight Qt5 desktop, LXQt 0.17 is out as the latest version of this open-source desktop environment.

LXQt 0.17 is the first update to this desktop environment for 2021. LXQt is the lightweight Qt desktop born out of the merger of the LXDE and Razor-qt projects.

Over last November's LXQt 0.16 release, version 0.17 brings a number of improvements but nothing too shocking or original with many of the features being found already on other Linux desktops. Among the LXQt 0.17 highlights are:

- LXQt will terminate all child processes when exiting the session.

- The LXQt file manager supports showing the creation tile of files when running on supported kernels / file-systems.

- Better SVG icon handling.

- The LXQt Panel can now behave like a dock, namely to auto-hide a panel when it overlaps a window.

- Improved keyboard navigation on the desktop.

- LXQt Power Management now has an option to disable the idle watcher when the active window is in full-screen mode.

- LXQt Archiver now supports opening and extracting disk images.

Source downloads and more details on the LXQt 0.17 changes over on the project's GitHub.
59 Comments
Related News
Qt 6.0.3 Released With Another ~40 Bug Fixes
Qt 6.1 Beta 2 Released, Qt-Project.org Called For Revival
Qt 5.15.3 LTS Released With 200+ Bug Fixes, But Only For Commercial Customers
Qt 6.1 Beta Released With Porting More Modules To Qt6
Clazy Framework Employed To Help Port Qt 5 Code To Qt 6
Qt 6.1 Alpha Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Radeon Vulkan Driver Adds Option Of Rendering Less For ~30% Greater Performance
X.Org Server Git Lands Support For Hardware-Accelerated XWayland With NVIDIA
FFmpeg 4.4 Released With AV1 VA-API Decoder, SVT-AV1 Encoding
Wine 6.6 Released With Better Plug & Play Driver Support
Linux 5.13 Poised To Allow Randomizing Kernel Stack Offset At Each System Call
Google's VirtIO-GPU "Venus" Vulkan Driver Merged Into Mesa 21.1
FreeBSD 13.0 Brings Better Performance, LLVM Clang 11, Obsolete GNU Bits Removed
SiFive Tapes Out Their First 5nm RISC-V Processor Core