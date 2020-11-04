LXQt 0.16 Released For Lightweight Qt Linux Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 4 November 2020
If the recent releases of KDE Plasma 5.20 and GNOME 3.38 didn't fulfill your wishes for a dream Linux desktop and are looking for something lightweight, LXQt 0.16 is out today.

LXQt is the lightweight desktop environment that was born out of the merging of the LXDE and Razor-qt projects several years ago. LXQt 0.16 is the new release and coming six months after their prior release.

There aren't many big changes with LXQt 0.16 but a lot of minor items including:

- New options added to LibFM-Qt / PCManFM-Qt.

- LXQt configuration improvements.

- Support in LXQt Power Management for being able to customize the power, suspend, and hibernation keys.

- LXImage Qt now supports resizing images as well as supporting more image types.

- LXQt Archiver now properly opens and extracts RPM packages.

- Better configuration/handling for the default email client, file manager, and web browser selections.

- Three new themes were added of Clearlooks, Leech, and Kvantum.

More details on the LXQt 0.16 release today via GitHub.
