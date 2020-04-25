LXQt 0.15 Released As First Big Update To This Lightweight Qt Desktop In A Year
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 25 April 2020
Friday marked the release of LXQt 0.15, the first big update to this lightweight Qt5-based desktop environment since January 2019. There comes a fair number of improvements with this desktop that was born out of the LXDE and Razor-qt initiatives.

With LXQt 0.15 some of the highlights include:

- Multi-screen wallpaper support.

- Improved keyboard navigation.

- LXQt Archiver has made its debut as an archive manager based on LibFM-Qt.

- LXQt Panel has a new plug-in for changing the display backlight.

- Support for saving mount passwords with GNOME-Keyring.

- Better file tool-tips.

- LXQt's QTerminal now works on macOS, support for a borderless window, and various other terminal improvements.

- LibQtXdg will now make SVG icons sharper when using larger scaling factors.

More details on LXQt 0.15 can be found via the project's release announcement on GitHub.
