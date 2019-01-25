LXQt 0.14 Brings File Manager Additions, Desktop Icon Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 26 January 2019 at 06:23 AM EST. 1 Comment
The LXQt team has announced version 0.14.0 of their lightweight Qt5-powered Linux desktop environment.

LXQt 0.14 adds a split view to the PCManFM-Qt file manager, in its desktop icon role now supports computer/network/trash icons, more efficient handling of mounts via libfm-qt improvements, LXImage-Qt can now handle image EXIF metadata, new features were added to QTerminal, many translation updates throughout, more components have transitioned to C++14, LXQt-Config now has GTK appearance settings, the LXQt configuration tool now supports touchpad settings and better input device handling, and a wealth of other changes both high and low-level.

More details on the new LXQt 0.14 desktop release can be found via LXQt.org and all of the changes in full for this new version can be found via the detailed release notes.
