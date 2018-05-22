The developers working on the combined Razor-qt and LXDE desktop effort, LXQt, have rolled out their newest feature release.
LXQt 0.13 is this newest open-source desktop release going up against KDE Plasma 5.13 and GNOME Shell 3.28. The LXQt 0.13 release provides support for Qt 5.11, libfm-qt has been made more self-sustaining, translations have improved, improved LXQtCompilerSettings, changes to their configuration defaults location, and other tooling/library changes for the most part.
Those interested in learning more about LXQt 0.13 can do so at LXQt.org.
