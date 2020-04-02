Ahead of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release later this month, the Canonical folks working on LXD for Linux containers and VMs have released LXD 4.0 LTS.
LXD 4.0 LTS is offering up the latest Linux containers experience and in great shape for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Some of the highlights for LXD 4.0 include:
- Support for backing up of virtual machines using lxc export and lxc import, similar to existing container backup functionality.
- PCI and USB devices are now exposed in the Resources API for better dealing of VFIO pass-through and passing USB devices to containers.
- Network improvements around support for multiple IPVLAN NIC devices and host addresses on routed NICs.
- Support for editing of clustering roles.
- Support for reporting of disk usage of snapshots via its API.
Or for those that haven't upgraded past the LXD 3.0 LTS branch (compared to the many LXD 3.x releases up through LXD 3.23), new features from 3.0 to 4.0 include support for running virtual machines in addition to containers, projects handling, and a wide variety of networking / storage / imaging improvements.
More details on LXD 4.0 via LinuxContainers.org.
