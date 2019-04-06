LXD 3.12 Released With Cluster Improvements, Better CPU & GPU Reporting
For those making use of Canonical's LXD project for Linux containers, version 3.12 is now available ahead of this month's Ubuntu 19.04 release.

LXD 3.12 is the newest feature release for this Linux Containers project and is especially feature-heavy in offering cluster improvements. LXD 3.12 offers support on the cluster front for aggregated DHCP leases, events showing locations, support for --target in more commands, and other enhancements.

Aside from clusters, LXD 3.12 has Shiftfs support for allowing unprivileged containers through the Shiftfs file-system kernel patches not yet mainlined but will be part of Ubuntu 19.04's kernel. LXD now also exports supported kernel features via its API, improves CPU reporting, improves GPU reporting, and fixes a number of open bugs.

A Snap of LXD 3.12 is expected to hit the stable channel next week for Ubuntu users. More details on LXD 3.12 via LinuxContainers.org.
