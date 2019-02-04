LXD For Linux Containers Had A Very Fruitful 2018

While Canonical often takes heat for their various project "forks", their work on LXD for further innovating atop LXC for Linux containers has really paid off. Over the past few years LXD has really evolved into quite a capable system container manager beast.
Stéphane Graber of Canonical talked at FOSDEM in Brussels yesterday about LXD over 2018 and its many accomplishments. The biggest achivement for this project that continues to be led by Canonical is that LXD now ships on all Chromebooks as part of its container support for running Linux applications.
LXD has also been working on clustering improvements, better GPU support within containers, and other features. For the GPU improvements, it's mostly been around NVIDIA run-time integration for GPU/CUDA compute acceleration.
LXD has also worked on backup support, container migration between storage pools, API improvements, cgroup v2 support, automated container snapshots, improved USB pass-through, and many other additions.
Those wanting to learn more about the current state of LXD for Linux containers can see Graber's PDF slide deck while the video recording of the session isn't yet available.
Add A Comment