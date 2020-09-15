Lightworks Software Now Independent Of EditShare
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 15 September 2020 at 06:57 AM EDT. 1 Comment
For just over a decade the Lightworks high-end, cross-platform video editing software has been owned by EditShare after it was acquired from Gee Broadcast. Now though LWKS Software Ltd has been established and acquired this video editing software from EditShare.

LWKS Software Ltd is the new owner of Lightworks as a "forward-thinking company dedicated to the content creation industry." EditShare's QScan software was also part of this deal.

LWKS Software Ltd is led by former employees of EditShare. The software developers and product engineers of Lightworks and QScan are also coming to this new company.

More details on this change of ownership via this forum post.

Perhaps now under this new ownership we could finally see Lightworks go open-source after nearly a decade of pledging to go open-source. In any case, at least their Linux builds of Lightworks remain popular and reliable.
