LWJGL 3.3 Released For This Popular Java Library - OpenCL 3.0 Added, New Bindings

The Lightweight Java Game Library "LWJGL" has seen its first release in more than two years for this library that provides bindings for a number of different native APIs. With not seeing a release since before the pandemic, there is a lot in store with today's LWJGL 3.3 release.LWJGL 3.3 has many changes with the last v3.2 point release being back in September 2019 or the introduction of v3.2.0 since July 2018. There are some new bindings but mostly a ton of updates for various libraries targeted by this widely-used Java library for high performance access to native APIs.Some of the LWJGL 3.3 changes include:- Bindings have been added for libffi, MeshOptimizer, and SPIRV-Cross.- CUDA 11.5 integration, up from CUDA 10.1. There is also full API documentation now available.- LLVM/Clang 13.0.1 integration compared to LLVM/Clang 8.0 previously.- Support for OpenCL 3.0 added.- Updated Vulkan headers that now include Vulkan Video and other new extensions. MoltenVK for macOS was also updated.- LWJGL has added support for ARM builds on macOS and Windows.- A variety of bug fixes and other improvements.

Downloads and more details on LWJGL 3.3 via GitHub . Learn more about this open-source project at LWJGL.org