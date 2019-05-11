LWJGL 3.2.2 Updates Against Vulkan 1.1, Other New Packages
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 11 May 2019 at 01:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
For those making use of the Lightweight Java Game Library (LWJGL) for cross-platform libraries common to games/multimedia software, version 3.2.2 is now available with nearly a half year worth of updates.

LWJGL 3.2.2 was released earlier this week and among the updated libraries pulled in are CUDA 10.1, LibOVR 1.35, LLVM Clang 8.0, OpenVR 1.3.22, Vulkan 1.1.107, MoltenVK 1.0.35, Zstd 1.4, and many other updated packages.

This LWJGL update also allows NanoVG to use BGFX as a rendering back-end, the LLVM Clang bindings can now work as far back as v5.0, and a variety of other build updates.

More details on the new LWJGL release can be found via GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Programming News
Intel's BFloat16 Support Plumbed Into GCC 10 & LLVM Clang 9 Compilers
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
RenderDoc 1.3 Released For This Popular Graphics Debugger
PyPy 7.1 As The Well Known Alternative Python Implementation
Meson 0.50 Build System Brings PGI Compiler Support, Various Fortran Improvements & CUDA
Rust 1.33 Released With Pinning, Library Stabilizations
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X
Mozilla Had A Rough Night With Add-Ons Getting Disabled Due To An Expired Certificate
Microsoft Announces "Windows Terminal" As Linux-esque Inspired Terminal For Windows 10
Linux 5.1 Has Been Released With Plenty Of New Features