For those making use of the Lightweight Java Game Library (LWJGL) for cross-platform libraries common to games/multimedia software, version 3.2.2 is now available with nearly a half year worth of updates.
LWJGL 3.2.2 was released earlier this week and among the updated libraries pulled in are CUDA 10.1, LibOVR 1.35, LLVM Clang 8.0, OpenVR 1.3.22, Vulkan 1.1.107, MoltenVK 1.0.35, Zstd 1.4, and many other updated packages.
This LWJGL update also allows NanoVG to use BGFX as a rendering back-end, the LLVM Clang bindings can now work as far back as v5.0, and a variety of other build updates.
More details on the new LWJGL release can be found via GitHub.
