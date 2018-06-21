LVM2 Begins Work On Major Changes To Logical Volume Management
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 21 June 2018 at 11:39 AM EDT.
LVM2 as the user-space tools for Logical Volume Management (LVM) on Linux is in the process of going through a big re-work.

A Phoronix reader pointed out to us the recent v2.02.178 release that went under our radar. What makes this release noteworthy is they are preparing for big changes. From the release notes:
There are going to be some large changes to the lvm2 codebase over the next year or so. Starting with this release. These changes should be internal rather than having a big effect on the command line. Inevitably these changes will increase the chance of bugs, so please be on the alert.

In this initial release, almost all I/O now goes through libaio, there is support for the GPS pool format, support for the original LVM1 format has been removed, and various other changes.

We haven't heard much of the planned "large changes" to LVM2 expected over the next year. LVM2 development is still being led by Red Hat. The timing is interesting as separately Red Hat is also working on Stratis for next-generation Linux storage. Stratis at least currently is building up using XFS and Device Mapper as they have previously indicated LVM/LVM2 doesn't currently meet their needs, per this design document from February.

It will certainly be interesting to see what comes of LVM2 (and Stratis) over the next year.
