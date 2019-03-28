LVFS Officially Joins The Linux Foundation
28 March 2019
We knew it was coming and now it's been made official: the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) has formally become a Linux Foundation project.

The Linux Foundation has announced that the LVFS, which allows hardware vendors to distribute firmware/BIOS files for easily distributing to Linux users that can then be flashed via Fwupd, it's formally hosting the project now as a neutral grounds outside of Red Hat. Red Hat up until now has been the primary driver of LVFS and Fwupd -- they continue investing in it, but now being a "Linux Foundation" project could encourage other software vendors to contribute to the project.

Details on LVFS joining the foundation can be found via this news release.

Red Hat's Christian Schaller has also written a blog post about the history of Fwupd for those interested.
