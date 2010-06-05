The Meteoric Rise Of Fwupd+LVFS For Linux Firmware Updates

Intel firmware expert Brian Richardson was at FOSDEM 2020 to talk up UEFI Capsule Update functionality and the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for allowing OEMs/ODMs to easily distribute firmware updates to Linux users for application with the Fwupd firmware updating utility.
Brian's talk covered how UEFI Capsule Updates allow better resiliency and handling of system firmware updates in a trouble-free manner, etc. It's a nice talk for anyone wanting to learn more about UEFI Capsule Updates.
But most interesting was this graphic showing the rise of LVFS with its adoption over the years and a look at many of the hardware vendors now distributing firmware updates via this open-source platform:
Those wanting to watch Brian's presentation in full can see the WebM recording and the PDF slide deck.
