Linux Firmware Updating Growth Continues Amid Security Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 1 February 2022 at 05:25 AM EST. Add A Comment
LVFS --
The Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for delivering firmware updates with the fwupd client for system and component firmware updates from Linux continues experiencing massive growth. Q4'2021 by far saw the most usage ever and that has continued into 2022 with serving more than two million firmware downloads the past month.

LVFS/fwupd lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat tweeted out a look at the LVFS usage for prior months (embedded below).


Richard Hughes provided this graphic showing the growth of LVFS over time.


LVFS in January saw more than two million firmware downloads from LVFS, its second highest month ever and only behind November 2021 when it served more than 2.5 million firmware images while dipping to below the 2M mark in December.

The organic growth is certainly great but sadly not as a result of just more hardware vendors beginning to support Linux firmware updates via LVFS/fwupd... While there are more vendors backing LVFS, much of the downloads in recent months have been as a result of delivering updated UEFI / system firmware for mitigating security issues. Lenovo and Dell continue leading that push in publishing firmware updates on LVFS and the recent slew of updates have been driven in the name of security. Hopefully though in 2022 we see more OEMs/ODMs supporting LVFS for satisfying their Linux customers.

LVFS could also experience more growth in the months ahead if they move forward with their plans for offering Coreboot and other firmware alternatives for end-of-life devices.
Add A Comment
Related News
LVFS Exploring Alternate, Open-Source Firmware For Capable End-Of-Life Devices
LVFS Activity Going Wild Ahead Of New Security Disclosure Requiring Firmware Update
Fwupd 1.7.3 Released With Support For Nordic Semi nRF Secure Hardware
Linux Vendor Firmware Service Serves Up 40 Millionth Download
FWUPD Linux Firmware Updater Prepares "Best Known Configuration" Feature
FWUPD 1.7.2 Released With Fixes, Faster & Smaller Daemon
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Replacement To GNU Coreutils Progressing, Some Binaries Now Faster
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
Linux 5.17 Is Bringing Big Improvements For AMD Hardware
Firefox Nightly Begins Activating Wayland For Capable Systems
Numerous Linux/X11 Display Drivers Can No Longer Even Properly Build
SDL2 On Linux Now Prefers Wayland Over X11
PipeWire 0.3.44 Released With Latency Improvements, Minimal PW Server Support
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Looks To Drop Its Partner Archive In Favor Of The Snap Store