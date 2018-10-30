LVFS Gaining More Recognition For Firmware Updates, Transitioning To A Linux Foundation Project
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 October 2018 at 09:31 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) that works for distributing hardware firmware updates from laptop/motherboard UEFI capsule updates to different peripherals is continuing to receive more recognition in this era of increased security concerns.

LVFS works in-step with Fwupd for open-source firmware updating on Linux systems and more organizations are taking note. RIchard Hughes of Red Hat who has led the LVFS/fwupd development noted today that UK's National Cyber Security Center is now weighing purchasing decisions based upon the hardware's LVFS compatibility from OEMs/OEDMs. This UK cyber security group is just one of a number of large government organizations and public corporations mandating LVFS firmware update support.

Hughes also noted that LVFS is slowly moving to become a Linux Foundation project but didn't ovver anymore details in today's blog post.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
ARM Is Very Busy In The Next Kernel With A Lot For NVIDIA Tegra, Snapdragon 835 & More
C-SKY Architecture Approved For The Linux Kernel, Might Be The Last New CPU Arch
POWER9 On Linux Will See Faster Context Switching, Other Optimizations
C-SKY 32-Bit CPUs Aim For Initial Support In Linux 4.20~5.0
System76 Thelio Systems Being Announced Next Week
The Linux Kernel Is Ready To Support A Lot More Sound Hardware
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Now VLA-Free: A Win For Security, Less Overhead & Better For Clang
Linus Torvalds Shows His New Polite Side While Pointing Out Bad Kernel Code
EA SEED's Halcyon R&D Engine Experimenting With Vulkan & Linux Support
The D Language Front-End Finally Merged Into GCC 9
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
Samsung Open-Source Group Reportedly Shuts Down