LVFS Gaining More Recognition For Firmware Updates, Transitioning To A Linux Foundation Project

The Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) that works for distributing hardware firmware updates from laptop/motherboard UEFI capsule updates to different peripherals is continuing to receive more recognition in this era of increased security concerns.
LVFS works in-step with Fwupd for open-source firmware updating on Linux systems and more organizations are taking note. RIchard Hughes of Red Hat who has led the LVFS/fwupd development noted today that UK's National Cyber Security Center is now weighing purchasing decisions based upon the hardware's LVFS compatibility from OEMs/OEDMs. This UK cyber security group is just one of a number of large government organizations and public corporations mandating LVFS firmware update support.
Hughes also noted that LVFS is slowly moving to become a Linux Foundation project but didn't ovver anymore details in today's blog post.
