LVFS Has Served More Than 52 Million Firmware Files To Linux Users
Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 31 May 2022 at 03:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
It was just March of last year that the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) served up a total of 25 million firmware downloads to Linux users for updating their system firmware and peripheral devices supporting Fwupd. Just over one year later it has successfully served more than 52 million downloads!

Red Hat's Richard Hughes who continues leading Fwupd/LVFS development presented yesterday at Embedded Recipes 2022 about this open-source firmware updating solution that got off the ground a little more than a half-decade ago. Most Phoronix readers need not any introduction to LVFS/fwupd given our coverage of it over the years.


Richard Hughes in Paris presenting at Embedded Recipes 2022.


The latest numbers though presented during Embedded Recipes 2022 were exciting to hear. LVFS has served up 52.1 million firmware files to end-users over its lifetime. There has also been over a 99% success rate on the firmware being deployed correctly to users.

LVFS is also up to more than 120 OEMs, ODMs, and IHVs using LVFS for supporting firmware updating under Linux. Dell, Lenovo, HP, Logitech, and many others continue embracing this solution for their Linux customers. More recently LVFS/Fwupd kicked off the fwupd friendly firmware initiative for helping to note OEMs/ODMs to select ICs that already have Fwupd plug-ins available. This is important with Google Chromebooks and other devices requiring Fwupd support as part of certification.

Richard's LVFS/Fwupd presentation for ER2022 from Paris is embedded below for those interested.


See Embedded-Recipes.org for the other talks of the two-day event that concluded today but YouTube recordings are available. Some of the other interesting talks include updates on libcamera, TEEs. AI/ML accelerator upstream work, and various Weston features.
