LVFS Served Up 500k Firmware Files To Linux Users This Month
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 31 March 2019 at 08:08 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Back in February the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) was celebrating having served more than five million firmware files over the duration of this service for providing BIOS/firmware files to Linux users for different hardware components from different vendors ranging from mice/peripheral firmware to new system/motherboard BIOS from major hardware vendors. That count is quickly shooting up these days and they are now serving 500k files per month.

Richard Hughes, the lead developer of LVFS/Fwupd at Red Hat, shared they hit a new record of serving 0.5 million firmware files over the past month.

Hughes attributes that new 500,000 downloads per month milestone in part due to LVFS recently becoming a Linux Foundation project to gain broader recognition than being just a "Red Hat" backed initiative.

Beyond the positive impact of LVFS joining the Linux Foundation, this number will likely continue to rise given they are now working on more enterprise features for Fwupd/LVFS and more hardware vendors getting onboard with the idea of shipping firmware/BIOS updates to Linux customers via this platform.
