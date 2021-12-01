Linux Vendor Firmware Service Serves Up 40 Millionth Download
Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 1 December 2021 at 01:41 PM EST. 6 Comments
LVFS --
With the accelerating growth of the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for serving up system and component firmware files to Linux users for flashing via the fwupd utility, today it crossed the milestone of having served up more than 40 million firmware files.

LVFS/fwupd lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat shared the news of crossing the 40 million download milestone. It's quite a milestone considering back in March of this year was the milestone of 25 million firmware downloads.

Due to increasing BIOS updates due to security problems, more OEMs/ODMs getting on board, expanding to support servers, and other ramping up around FWUPD/LVFS, this number is likely to continue growing very nicely in 2022.

In addition to the 40 million, other current LVFS statistics include 6,555 components, 5,583 firmware files (and another 1,938 private), and a vendor count currently of 121.

What do you hope to see from LVFS and fwupd in 2022? Share your thoughts in the forums...
6 Comments
Related News
FWUPD Linux Firmware Updater Prepares "Best Known Configuration" Feature
FWUPD 1.7.2 Released With Fixes, Faster & Smaller Daemon
FWUPD 1.7.1 Adds Support For Firmware Updates On More Devices
FWUPD 1.7 Released With Supporting More Hardware For Firmware Updates On Linux
LVFS Serves Up 2+ Million Firmware Downloads In The Past Month
FWUPD 1.6.2 Released With Exciting Improvements For Hardware Firmware Updates On Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Minecraft Now 30% Faster With Open-Source AMD Radeon Driver On Linux
Linux Prepares For Next-Gen AMD CPUs With Up To 12 CCDs
Proton 6.3-8 Released With More Windows Games Playable, Support For Some BattlEye Games
Archinstall 2.3 Released For Easily Installing Arch Linux
Wireshark 3.6 Released With Support For World of Warcraft "WOWW" Protocol, Many Others
The Phoronix Premium Thanksgiving / Black Friday 2021 Special
Blender 3.0's Cycles X Rendering Performance Is Looking Great
Amazon Linux 2022 Released - Based On Fedora With Changes