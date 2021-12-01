Linux Vendor Firmware Service Serves Up 40 Millionth Download

LVFS/fwupd lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat shared the news of crossing the 40 million download milestone. It's quite a milestone considering back in March of this year was the milestone of 25 million firmware downloads.
We just passed 40,000,000 downloads from the LVFS! Huge thanks need to go to Red Hat and @cfkschaller for trusting me to build #lvfs and #fwupd over the last 5 years.— Richard Hughes (@hughsient) December 1, 2021
See https://t.co/MTev7cFvYp for many more nice numbers. Also, it looks like we're accelerating again. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ttMi5uCTRs
Due to increasing BIOS updates due to security problems, more OEMs/ODMs getting on board, expanding to support servers, and other ramping up around FWUPD/LVFS, this number is likely to continue growing very nicely in 2022.
In addition to the 40 million, other current LVFS statistics include 6,555 components, 5,583 firmware files (and another 1,938 private), and a vendor count currently of 121.
