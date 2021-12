Linux Vendor Firmware Service Serves Up 40 Millionth Download

We just passed 40,000,000 downloads from the LVFS! Huge thanks need to go to Red Hat and @cfkschaller for trusting me to build #lvfs and #fwupd over the last 5 years.



See https://t.co/MTev7cFvYp for many more nice numbers. Also, it looks like we're accelerating again. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ttMi5uCTRs — Richard Hughes (@hughsient) December 1, 2021

With the accelerating growth of the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for serving up system and component firmware files to Linux users for flashing via the fwupd utility, today it crossed the milestone of having served up more than 40 million firmware files.LVFS/fwupd lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat shared the news of crossing the 40 million download milestone. It's quite a milestone considering back in March of this year was the milestone of 25 million firmware downloads Due to increasing BIOS updates due to security problems expanding to support servers , and other ramping up around FWUPD/LVFS, this number is likely to continue growing very nicely in 2022.In addition to the 40 million, other current LVFS statistics include 6,555 components, 5,583 firmware files (and another 1,938 private), and a vendor count currently of 121.What do you hope to see from LVFS and fwupd in 2022? Share your thoughts in the forums...