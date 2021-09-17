LVFS Serves Up 2+ Million Firmware Downloads In The Past Month

The past few years LVFS/FWUPD has enjoyed growing adoption by hardware vendors for providing firmware updates to Linux users from various peripherals to motherboard UEFI firmware updates. LVFS/FWUPD has been instrumental in establishing the firmware updating ecosystem on Linux.
Richard Hughes of Red Hat who leads the development effort shared some exciting numbers on its latest adoption milestones. Over the past thirty days, LVFS has served up more than two million firmware files to users. In addition to cracking 2 million firmware downloads in 30 days as a first, LVFS' other key metrics include over 3,000 firmware files being available, over 100 vendors making use of the service, and more than 50 different protocols being supported.
We hit 2 million firmware downloads in the last 30 days for the first time. There are now over 3000 firmware files available on the LVFS, with over 100 vendors using 50 different protocols. It's been a huge amount of work but it feels pretty awesome.#lvfs pic.twitter.com/irK5mu96sM— Richard Hughes (@hughsient) September 17, 2021
Kudos to all those involved with LVFS and improving the Linux hardware ecosystem at large.