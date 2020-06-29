LVFS Serves Up Over 17 Million Firmware Files To Linux Users
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 June 2020 at 01:43 PM EDT. 1 Comment
The Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for hosting firmware files to be consumed by Fwupd for firmware updating from Linux is on quite a streak.

Over the past month LVFS has now served up over one million firmware files to users. This in turn pushes the overall download count for LVFS firmware files over its lifetime to over 17 million files!

This follows most major OEMs/ODMs embracing LVFS+Fwupd in one form or another, NVMe SSD firmware updates rolling out earlier this year, and many other accomplishments for this project led by Richard Hughes of Red Hat.

What have your Fwupd+LVFS experiences been like? What hardware do you wish to be supported that currently is not? Let us know in the forums.
