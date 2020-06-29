LVFS Serves Up Over 17 Million Firmware Files To Linux Users

Over the past month LVFS has now served up over one million firmware files to users. This in turn pushes the overall download count for LVFS firmware files over its lifetime to over 17 million files!
This follows most major OEMs/ODMs embracing LVFS+Fwupd in one form or another, NVMe SSD firmware updates rolling out earlier this year, and many other accomplishments for this project led by Richard Hughes of Red Hat.
