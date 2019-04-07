LVFS Could Be Hosting 10k+ Firmware Files By End Of 2019
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 April 2019 at 12:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
LVFS, the Linux Vendor Firmware Service, that pairs with Fwupd integration for offering firmware/BIOS updates to Linux users could be offering up more than ten thousand distinct firmware files before the end of the calendar year.

Richard Hughes of Red Hat who has been leading Fwupd/LVFS development has been quite busy as of late. In addition to courting more hardware vendors, eyeing the enterprise, becoming a Linux Foundation project, and hitting a goal of serving more than 500,000 firmware files to Linux users in a single month, this year they are on a trajectory to be offering more than ten thousand different firmware files.

Hughes noted in a mailing list post that they have grown from dozens of firmware files to thousand and "tens of thousands of files before the year is finished."

That's quite an ambitious goal and we'll certainly be monitoring its progress. This goal was mentioned as part of some shell / user experience improvements to the LVFS given the growing number of firmware offerings.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Facebook Opens Up Glow Compiler Back-End For Goya AI Accelerator
Purism Partners With PIA For VPN Solutions On Librem Smartphones & Laptops
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
LVFS Served Up 500k Firmware Files To Linux Users This Month
Ampere Computing + Packet Roll Out eMAG To The Public Cloud - 32 Cores For $1 Per Hour
The Karbon 300 Is A Compact, Rugged PC That Ships With Linux As An Option
Popular News This Week
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
ZFS On Linux Lands TRIM Support Ahead Of ZOL 0.8
Systemd 242 Gearing Up For Release With XBOOTLDR Support, Other New Features
Valve Is Teasing "Index" - Its Own VR Headset
Fedora 30 Beta Released With GNOME 3.32, Many New Features