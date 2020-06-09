The Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for serving up firmware/BIOS files to Linux users has now served over 16 million downloads thanks to cooperation from over 80 vendors that have uploaded more than 4,000 firmware files.
Red Hat's Richard Hughes who continues leading the development of LVFS/Fwupd announced the 16 million milestone today alongside releasing LVFS 1.2.0.
LVFS 1.2 is simply the latest website version of the code so not particularly noteworthy to end users.
Those unfamiliar with LVFS / Fwupd can learn more at Fwupd.org.
