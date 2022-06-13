LUMI Inaugurated As Europe's Most Powerful Supercomputer - Powered By AMD CPUs/GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 13 June 2022 at 01:22 PM EDT. 1 Comment
While not record-shattering like the 1.1 Exaflops Frontier supercomputer at ORNL that took the Top500 spot this year from Fugaku, LUMI was inaugurated today with the claim of Europe's most powerful supercomputer.

LUMI was inaugurated today as "Europe's most powerful supercomputer" and will be used for matters like fighting climate change. LUMI is owned by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking as a consortium of 10 European countries while the supercomputer is physically located in Finland.

LUMI consists of HPE Cray EX nodes with 2,560 nodes consisting of one 64-core AMD EPYC "Trento" CPU and four AMD Instinct MI250X GPUs. Meanwhile the "LUMI-C" partition is just CPU-focused and contains 64-core AMD EPYC 7003 series CPUs in 1,536 dual-socket nodes. LUMI also has 64 NVIDIA A40 GPUs used for visualization workloads. While pre-Exascale, globally LUMI currently is ranked the third fastest supercomputer in the world.


LUMI picture courtesy of the EuroHPC JU.


Details on today's inauguration via Lumi-SuperComputer.eu.

We've taken extra interest in LUMI thanks to their HPC researchers having made nice presentations on AMD Linux code porting, the state of ROCm, and related open-source engagements around the growing AMD HPC Linux wins and technical challenges that have been involved from the software side.
