Con Kolivas Releases LRZIP 0.650 With Optimizations, Fixes
27 February 2022
While free software developer Con Kolivas is known for his work on the Linux kernel to improve desktop responsiveness and efforts like BFS and MuQSS, there is also user-space software he has developed. One of those user-space programs under is belt is LRZIP, the Long Range ZIP format, that is focused on providing speedy compression of large files and to do so with lower amounts of memory.

LRZIP hadn't seen a new release in one year with Kolivas not devoting as much time these days to his software development efforts, but today he did publish LRZIP 0.650.

Kolivas isn't investing the time these days into new LRZIP featues but the v0.650 release does contain some minor optimization improvements and then a wide array of fixes. LRZIP 0.650 features Android build fixes, failures when compressing to STDOUT, possible race conditions addressed, memory leak fixes, and more.

Those wanting to learn more about Long Range ZIP 0.650 can do so via Con's blog and the project site on GitHub.
