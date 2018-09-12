LPGPU2 Tools Aiming For Better Power Efficiency On Low-Power GPUs
The European Union funded LPGPU2 initiative for helping to extend the mobile battery life of systems by delivering more power efficient code for GPUs has formally announced their open-source tool-set today.

The LPGPU2 tooling is intended to help developers create more power efficient code for GPUs by identifying power and performance bottlenecks. The LGPU2 focus is primarily on low-power/mobile graphics processors.

With a multi-API video player, as an example, they were able to deliver performance gains up to 25% and energy use reduced up to 25% as well.

Their tool suite for analysis is based upon AMD's open-source CodeXL program. The code is open-source on GitHub.

More details on this LPGPU2 work via today's press release.
