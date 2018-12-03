David Airlie's LPC2018 Presentation On An "Open-Source CUDA"
3 December 2018
Last month at the Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC 2018) was a presentation by Red Hat's open-source graphics driver developer David Airlie on creating a vendor-neutral compute stack that theoretically could take on NVIDIA's CUDA dominance.

This hypothetical stack would be based upon Khronos standards like SYCL, make use of LLVM and Mesa, and all-around sounds quite interesting for those looking towards CUDA alternatives. While work has yet to commence on this effort besides all of the other Mesa and LLVM groundwork that helps in this direction, the LPC video recording of Airlie's presentation is now available that adds much more context than what is available just from the slide deck.

Below is Airlie's presentation on open-source GPU compute.

