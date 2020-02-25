Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 Reaches Beta - Debian 10 Paired With Cinnamon

The Linux Mint crew continues maintaining Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) as a fall-back should anything ever happen to Ubuntu or their ability to deliver an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution. Available now in beta is Linux Mint Debian Edition 4.
The Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 is re-based against Debian 10 "Buster" with a variety of other improvements like the ability to easily boot with the NVIDIA proprietary driver. Linux Mint Debian 4 does offer its latest Cinnamon desktop environment, XApps, and other refinements compared to running upstream Debian GNU/Linux.
Linux Mint Debian 4 is codenamed "Debbie" and the beta details can be found via the LinuxMint.com blog. LMDE continues being offered in both 32-bit and 64-bit flavors.
Add A Comment