Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 Now Shipping

If you are a fan of Linux Mint and their GNOME/GTK-forked Cinnamon desktop but prefer not having the Ubuntu base, Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 "Cindy" is now available.
One month after going into beta, LMDE 3 Cindy is officially shipping with a Debian package-set while including the latest Cinnamon desktop.
Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 is based on Debian 9 "Stretch" but with the Mint and Cinnamon desktop bits added in. LMDE is only supported with bug fixes and security fixes from Debian packages and no LMDE point releases.
More details on today's release via LinuxMint.com.
Add A Comment