Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 Is On The Way, Cinnamon 4.0 Working On Speed
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 20 July 2018 at 08:19 AM EDT. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Linux Mint team has shared a routine status update about the work they have been engaged in over the past month, including dealing with some nasty package updates and readying the beta of Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 (LMDE 3).

This month they had to deal with some headaches causing issues stemming from Ubuntu stable release updates around Mesa and GRUB in particular. There's also been a kernel problem to deal with, among other regressions. But for those that are fans of Linux Mint Debian Edition whereby the distribution uses a Debian based over Ubuntu LTS, the LMDE 3 release is on the way. The developers believe the LMDE 3 Beta should surface by the end of July. Additionally, they plan to ship LMDE 3 both with their own live installer as well as a Calamares-based installer option.

While Cinnamon 3.8 was just recently released ahead of Linux Mint 19, they are already working on Cinnamon 4.0. One of the areas they are focusing on for Cinnamon 4.0 is better performance, in particular, around possibly turning off vblank. Disabling vblank for the desktop compositor can often deliver much better performance but at a possible cost of screen-tearing. At least with the NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver, the compositor vblank'ing can be disabled while having no tearing if enabling NVIDIA's force composition pipeline option. The Linux Mint developers are testing out various GPU/driver options to determine what can be done about vblank performance for Cinnamon 4.0.

More details on the Linux Mint efforts via the LinuxMint.com blog.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
ReactOS 0.4.9 Available For Download
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Is Approaching With DNF/RPM4, KDE Plasma 5.13, Linux 4.17~4.18
Elementary OS Juno Beta 1 Released
Haiku Continues Working On EFI Support, 32-Bit Apps With 64-Bit OS
Linux Mint 19 Officially Released With Cinnamon, MATE & Xfce Editions
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian Gets New Setup Wizard, New PDF Viewer
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Dropping GCC From Their Default Build Root Has Been Causing A Heated Debate
Wine Lands Support For Vulkan On macOS Via MoltenVK
GCC 8 Hasn't Been Performing As Fast As It Should For Skylake With "-march=native"
RAV1E: The "Fastest & Safest" AV1 Encoder
TxFS Linux File-System Supports ACID Transactions, Simple API
Flatpak 1.0 Is En Route For Linux App Sandboxing & Easy Program Distribution