LLVMpipe Is Now Officially Conformant With OpenGL 4.5
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 30 October 2020 at 05:05 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Beginning with Mesa 20.2 is OpenGL 4.5 support for LLVMpipe, the LLVM-based software rasterizer built as a Gallium3D driver. This succeeded LLVMpipe for years being limited to OpenGL 3.3. While the OpenGL 4.5 support has been enabled for weeks, The Khronos Group has now officially confirmed its implementation.

David Airlie of Red Hat who has been working a lot on LLVMpipe submitted the Mesa 20.2 LLVMpipe driver for the Khronos certification process under the SPI/X.Org umbrella. The OpenGL 4.5 Conformance Test Suite results passed and is now considered by The Khronos Group to be an official OpenGL 4.5 implementation. Thus it's now listed on Khronos.org as being a conformant implementation.

OpenGL 4.6 support isn't far behind with primarily just lacking texture anisotropy. Airlie also mentioned in the announced that next he will be submitting Vulkan 1.0 for certification. At the moment Lavapipe is passing ~99% of the Vulkan CTS. Clover with LLVMpipe may also eventually pursue OpenCL 3.0 certification once all that code is in order.
