Mesa 21.3 LLVMpipe Enables OpenGL 4.5 Compatibility Profile Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 17 August 2021 at 06:07 AM EDT. 3 Comments
MESA --
The LLVMpipe driver providing a generic OpenGL implementation that's CPU-accelerated for Mesa - and more performant than alternatives thanks to LLVM - can now support OpenGL 4.5 compatibility profile contexts.

LLVMpipe has already supported OpenGL 4.6 with core contexts when making use of NIR and all the other improvements in recent time to this Gallium3D driver. Now for any software still relying upon OpenGL compatibility contexts, OpenGL 4.5 compatibility profile support is in place for this software GL driver.

David Airlie of Red Hat who has done much of the work on LLVMpipe in recent years has added the LLVMpipe compatibility profile support. OpenGL's compatibility profile mode allows for making use of legacy/deprecated GL functionality.

The code is in Git for the Mesa 21.3 release next quarter.
