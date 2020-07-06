LLVMpipe Now Exposes OpenGL 4.2 For GL On CPUs
It was just a few days ago that the LLVMpipe OpenGL software rasterizer within Mesa finally achieved OpenGL 4.0 support while today it has crossed both OpenGL 4.1 and 4.2 milestones.

Thanks to much of GL 4.1 and GL 4.2 support for this Gallium3D software driver already being in place, it didn't take too much work to get it over the latest hurdles.

Following the latest round of work led by Red Hat's David Airlie, OpenGL 4.2 for LLVMpipe is now enabled in Mesa 20.2-devel.

Hitting OpenGL 4.3 for LLVMpipe shouldn't be far behind as all that is left is exposing ARB_robust_buffer_access_behavior. Hitting OpenGL 4.3 will also mean clearing OpenGL 4.4 requirements with those extensions already in place too. For OpenGL 4.5, LLVMpipe still has to deal with the big ARB_ES3_1_compatibility and KHR_robustness.

For Mesa 20.2 due out at the end of August, it will be at least OpenGL 4.2 exposed for this LLVM-based software rasterizer but even possible we could see OpenGL 4.4 buttoned up in time.
