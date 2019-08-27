A number of months have passed since having anything new to report on the progress of the LLVMpipe software driver, but David Airlie now has landed a number of improvements to this LLVM-leveraging "soft" OpenGL driver for Mesa 19.3.
Following a number of commits made today, the LLVMpipe driver in Mesa 19.3 Git now exposes ARB_shader_image_load_store and ARB_shader_image_size. Those are extensions for OpenGL 4.2 and 4.3, respectively, as well as being part of OpenGL ES 3.1.
The code is in Git and involved a lot of changes as well to Gallivm, the Gallium LLVM bits.
While LLVMpipe supports a fair number of OpenGL 4.x extensions, officially it's only at OpenGL 3.3 as the ARB_gpu_shader5, ARB_sample_shading, and ARB_tessellation_shader bits remain missing from allowing it to cross into OpenGL 4.0 compliance.
