Mesa 19.3's LLVMpipe Driver Adds Support For Shader Image Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 27 August 2019 at 06:42 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
A number of months have passed since having anything new to report on the progress of the LLVMpipe software driver, but David Airlie now has landed a number of improvements to this LLVM-leveraging "soft" OpenGL driver for Mesa 19.3.

Following a number of commits made today, the LLVMpipe driver in Mesa 19.3 Git now exposes ARB_shader_image_load_store and ARB_shader_image_size. Those are extensions for OpenGL 4.2 and 4.3, respectively, as well as being part of OpenGL ES 3.1.

The code is in Git and involved a lot of changes as well to Gallivm, the Gallium LLVM bits.

While LLVMpipe supports a fair number of OpenGL 4.x extensions, officially it's only at OpenGL 3.3 as the ARB_gpu_shader5, ARB_sample_shading, and ARB_tessellation_shader bits remain missing from allowing it to cross into OpenGL 4.0 compliance.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Sees ~30% Performance Boost For APUs
Intel Iris Gallium3D Is Close With SPIR-V Support For OpenGL 4.6
Mesa 19.2-RC1 Released But Intel Still Looking To Add OpenGL 4.6 Support
RADV Vulkan Driver Lands Renoir APU Support In Time For Mesa 19.2
Mesa 19.2's Feature Freeze / Release Candidate Process Beginning Tomorrow
TGSI To NIR Improvements Hit Mesa 19.2 For RadeonSI
Popular News This Week
Valve's Proton Offers Branch With VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Sees ~30% Performance Boost For APUs
A POWER'ful Announcement Is Expected Tomorrow Changing The Open-Source Landscape
Fedora Switching To The BFQ I/O Scheduler For Better Responsiveness & Throughput
The Qt Company Is Now Working On Qt For Microcontrollers