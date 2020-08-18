LLVM's libclc Adds Mesa SPIR-V Target

The new target added to LLVM's libclc is for emitting SPIR-V geared for Mesa's OpenCL support. Libclc is the LLVM sub-project focused on providing a library for OpenCL C run-time usage. Existing targets have included AMDGPU/AMDGN, R600, and NVIDIA NVPTX while SPIR-V for Mesa is the newest target for this OpenCL library.
The code is ready to go as part of LLVM 12.0 releasing next year.
Red Hat continues investing heavily in the open-source OpenCL compute stack based on Mesa, particularly for open-source NVIDIA, so it will be very interesting to see how this ultimately plays out.