LLVM's libclc Adds Mesa SPIR-V Target
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 18 August 2020 at 02:57 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LLVM --
Continuing on with all of the OpenCL Mesa work that's been going on by Red Hat developers in recent time, LLVM's libclc library now has support for targeting Mesa SPIR-V.

The new target added to LLVM's libclc is for emitting SPIR-V geared for Mesa's OpenCL support. Libclc is the LLVM sub-project focused on providing a library for OpenCL C run-time usage. Existing targets have included AMDGPU/AMDGN, R600, and NVIDIA NVPTX while SPIR-V for Mesa is the newest target for this OpenCL library.

The code is ready to go as part of LLVM 12.0 releasing next year.

Red Hat continues investing heavily in the open-source OpenCL compute stack based on Mesa, particularly for open-source NVIDIA, so it will be very interesting to see how this ultimately plays out.
1 Comment
Related News
LLVM Clang 11 Has A Nice Build Speed Improvement With New Feature For Pre-Compiled Headers
Google Engineers Propose "Machine Function Splitter" For Faster Performance
LLVM 11.0-RC1 Now Available For Testing
LLVM 10.0.1 Finally Ready As Latest Stable Compiler Version
LLVM 11 Feature Development Is Over With Many Changes
Cling C++ Interpreter Looking To Upstream More Code Into LLVM
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Making Progress On Their "mOS" Modified Linux Kernel Running Lightweight Kernels
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Linux 5.9 Brings Safeguard Following NVIDIA's Recent "GPL Condom" Incident
Mozilla Laying Off Around A Quarter Of Their Employees
Ubuntu Is Looking At Offering Better WiFi Support By Using Intel's IWD
Linux 5.9 Enables P2PDMA For All AMD CPUs Zen + Newer
QEMU 5.1 Release Brings Many Improvements To This Open-Source Virtualization Component
DXVK 1.7.1 Released With Many Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell