LLVM's New Fortran Compiler Previously Called "f18" Will Be Take The Name Of Flang
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 6 June 2019 at 08:17 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LLVM --
Earlier this year the LLVM Foundation formally approved making the f18 compiler part of the LLVM project to serve as a modern Fortran compiler for this effort led by NVIDIA, Arm, and others. The F18 compiler leverages modern C++ code and in pretty much all ways superior to the earlier LLVM Fortran compiler effort dubbed Flang.

Flang was first talked about more than a half-decade ago and a completely separate project. After the new F18 compiler was accepted, there began talk of changing its name. At first they were just going to call it the LLVM Fortran compiler but with "fortran" as the name being too generic especially when it comes to executable names, they debated the name change further.

Announced today is deciding the renaming of the F18 compiler will be Flang. Flang will be the formal name of this LLVM Fortran compiler albeit unrelated to the earlier Flag effort but at least more descriptive than the generic "Fortran" name proposal. Flang is to Fortran as Clang is to the C/C++ compiler front-end for LLVM.

It will certainly be interesting to watch this new Flang compiler evolve and there will be benchmarks against Gfortran and alternatives in due time.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
Compiler Support Getting Wired Up For AVX-512 VP2INTERSECT
LLVM Clang 9.0 Picks Up Initial C2x Language Mode
The LLVM Fortran Performance Is Beating Out GCC But Losing To PGI
LLVM's New "f18" Fortran Compiler Sub-Project Likely To Be Called... Fortran
Intel Continues Working On Their SYCL Compiler For Upstreaming To LLVM
OpenMandriva Is Finding Great Success In Their Switch To Using LLVM's Clang Compiler
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Moving Closer To Saying Goodbye To A Lot Of ISDN Network Code
AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
PCI Express 5.0 Announced With 32GT/s Transfer Rates
Dell's Precision 5540/7540/7740 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux
Steam's Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Ever So Slightly For May
nCine Is An Interesting Open-Source 2D Game Engine