The LLVM Foundation recently accepted the f18 Fortran compiler as a new LLVM sub-project so this hugely popular compiler stack will finally have first-rate Fortran language support.
The current "f18" compiler code has been worked on by the likes of NVIDIA and ARM a new replacement to the earlier "Flang" Fortran/Clang-inspired compiler effort.
While f18 has been approved for becoming part of LLVM, the foundation has asked that it be renamed to avoid any confusion and make it explicitly clear about what it is.
Judging by the latest mailing list activity, the LLVM sub-project will likely just be named "Fortran" for making it very clear what the compiler is about.
As for the name of the actual driver to avoid collisions with other binaries on the system, it's not immediately known what that will be called. For the driver name, that might pick up the FLANG name.
It will certainly be interesting to watch this LLVM Fortran support take shape and ultimately seeing how the performance compares to GCC's (G)Fortran capabilities.
