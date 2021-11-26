LLVM Prepares New ThreadSanitizer Runtime That Is Faster, Lower Memory Use
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 26 November 2021 at 05:40 AM EST. 1 Comment
LLVM --
LLVM developers have been working recently to land their new ThreadSanitizer run-time. The TSan as a reminder is the compiler instrumentation with associated run-time library for being able to detect data races.

ThreadSanitizer is successful at detecting data race conditions even within large and complex code-bases. But unfortunately it's quite burdensome to enable with performance slowing down in the range of 5~15x while the run-time memory overhead can be in the range of 5~10x.

With LLVM's new ThreadSanitizer run-time the shadow memory is 2x smaller, or about 2x of the conventional application memory usage. There is also faster fully-vectorized race detection, fast vectorized vector clock operations, and can handle an unlimited number of alive threads/goroutines. In other words, the new TSan run-time is a big improvement over the current code.

The developers have been working to land this new run-time but have had to revert it due to test failures. Improved test cases and other ThreadSanitizer enhancements have landed while the latest TSan run-time patch was posted here awaiting a fresh merge where it will hopefully all be in order for speeding up ThreadSanitizer.
1 Comment
Related News
LLVM Is Still Working On Relicensing, Needs Help Locating Some Past Contributors
Tensor LLVM Extensions Proposed For Targeting AI Accelerators, Emerging Hardware
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
LLVM 13.0 Released With Official Flang Binary Packages, Improved OpenCL Clang Support
LLVM Clang 14 Begins Landing Intel AVX-512 FP16 Support
Arm Working On Clang C++ For OpenCL 2021 (OpenCL 3.0 Compatible)
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 5.24 Adds An Overview Effect Inspired By GNOME's Activities Overview
Intel Posts Updated "Software Defined Silicon" Driver To Activate Licensed Hardware Features
Experimental Zink On NVIDIA's Vulkan Driver Capable Of Outperforming OpenGL Driver
New Linux /dev/random RNG Revved For The 43rd Time
Microsoft Working On Direct3D 12 Video Acceleration For Mesa
Box86 + Box64 Updated For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Other Architectures
Wine 7.0 Code Freeze To Begin In Early December
Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe