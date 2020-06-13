LLVM Moves Forward With A Security Group For Dealing With Security-Related Issues
Given the increasing number of security issues requiring compiler-based security mitigations with the likes of the Intel LVI attack to Arm Straight Line Speculation just being the two latest examples, Apple's LLVM team has been spearheading a new security group for the upstream LLVM developer community to better manage security-related matters.

Originally proposed last November by Apple folks, the LLVM Security Group is now taking shape and moving forward with the blessing of the LLVM Board of Directors.

The proposal months ago was for better coordinating between LLVM and security researchers for handling of security-related issues, ensure timely notification to vendors, and related security tasks. The LLVM Foundation approved of forming this new group at the end of April and now there is more discussion and interest being expressed over this group.

The latest discussion via this thread and more steps in its formation will begin in the coming days.
