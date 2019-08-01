LLVM Plans To Complete Transition To Git From SVN By October

While GCC and Clang are now competing neck-and-neck on Linux x86_64 when it comes to the performance of generated binaries, when it comes to each of their initiatives to transition to Git it looks like LLVM will take the cake.
Both LLVM (and its sub-projects) and GCC have been working on transitioning from Subversion (SVN) to Git. In the case of LLVM, they plan to centralize around GitHub for their Git hosting though not making use of any extra GitHub features at this stage. In the case of GCC, making use of GNU's Git hosting infrastructure.
On the GCC conversion front they've been repeatedly held up for months at a time on waiting on Eric S Raymond's work on converting the SVN repository to Git using his tools and running into different problems around RAM usage, the programming language, and his own hardware. Though more recently a Linaro developer has been working on a different approach for getting GCC into Git for good.
It's looking like LLVM will win this race as they announced on Thursday they are moving to GitHub. They plan to be completely migrated by this year's LLVM US Developer's Meeting on 21 October.
Their official Git setup will be using a single/mono repository setup and in time they may be evaluate using other GitHub features besides the basic Git hosting. Hosting is at github.com/llvm though currently commits are still being done to SVN, their build bots still need to be migrated, and other tasks moved off to GitHub.
