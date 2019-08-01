LLVM Plans To Complete Transition To Git From SVN By October
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 2 August 2019 at 03:02 AM EDT. 8 Comments
LLVM --
While GCC and Clang are now competing neck-and-neck on Linux x86_64 when it comes to the performance of generated binaries, when it comes to each of their initiatives to transition to Git it looks like LLVM will take the cake.

Both LLVM (and its sub-projects) and GCC have been working on transitioning from Subversion (SVN) to Git. In the case of LLVM, they plan to centralize around GitHub for their Git hosting though not making use of any extra GitHub features at this stage. In the case of GCC, making use of GNU's Git hosting infrastructure.

On the GCC conversion front they've been repeatedly held up for months at a time on waiting on Eric S Raymond's work on converting the SVN repository to Git using his tools and running into different problems around RAM usage, the programming language, and his own hardware. Though more recently a Linaro developer has been working on a different approach for getting GCC into Git for good.

It's looking like LLVM will win this race as they announced on Thursday they are moving to GitHub. They plan to be completely migrated by this year's LLVM US Developer's Meeting on 21 October.

Their official Git setup will be using a single/mono repository setup and in time they may be evaluate using other GitHub features besides the basic Git hosting. Hosting is at github.com/llvm though currently commits are still being done to SVN, their build bots still need to be migrated, and other tasks moved off to GitHub.
8 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
LLVM 9.0-RC1 Arrives For Testing
LLVM 9.0 Feature Work Is Over While LLVM 10.0 Enters Development
LLVM's RISC-V Compiler Back-End Looks To Go Official For 9.0 Release
Google Developers Are Looking At Creating A New libc For LLVM
Clang "Interface Stubs" Merged For Offering Interface Libraries To ELF Shared Objects
Clang-Scan-Deps Lands In Clang 9.0 For Much Faster Dependency Scanning
Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs
Linux 5.2/5.3 Kernel Performance On The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown
Alibaba Crafts A 16-Core RISC-V Chip @ 2.5GHz
Razer's Linux Laptop Plans Appear To Have Been Mothballed