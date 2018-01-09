SPIR-V Support For Upstream LLVM Is Back To Being Discussed
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 9 January 2018 at 05:34 AM EST. 3 Comments
LLVM --
Next month the Vulkan 1.0 API will turn two years old but a goal that has remained elusive to date has been getting SPIR-V -- the intermediate representation shared by Vulkan and OpenCL -- into upstream LLVM.

The goal would be upstream support for going between SPIR-V and LLVM IR. There's been various projects working on this SPIR-V and LLVM IR to/from translation support, but nothing has been upstreamed yet in LLVM itself for easier maintenance and focusing on a concerted effort.

The most recent interest in this SPIR-V in LLVM support appears to be from Collabora who has "customers who are successfully using Mesa in their products, and that are now asking about OpenCL."

But there isn't yet any SPIR-V in LLVM support as the consensus appears to be the existing code needs to get a bit more mature. Tomeu Vizoso of Collabora has already begun experimenting with tieing LLVM-SPIRV with Mesa. Collabora's driver focus appears to be getting OpenCL working with the Freedreno Gallium3D driver and also making use of the Clover OpenCL G3D state tracker in the process.

The LLVM SPIR-V topic is set to be further discussed at this year's IWOCL conference. The 2018 International Workshop on OpenCL is scheduled for mid-May in Oxford. The current discussion about it is taking place on llvm-dev.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
LLVM 7.0 / Clang 7.0 Is Now Under Development
CIB: Getting The Clang Compiler To Run In A Web Browser
Features To Look Forward To With LLVM / Clang 6.0
LLVM Clang Gets Support For Configuration Files
LLVM 6.0 Is Being Branched In One Week, LLVM 7.0 Development To Begin
LLVM Continued In Its Quest For Innovative Compiler Dominance In 2017
Popular News
Dell Rolls Out New XPS 13 Laptop For 2018
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
Linux Will End Up Disabling x86 PTI For AMD Processors - Update: Now Disabled
systemd Breached One Million Lines Of Code In 2017
AMD PSP Affected By Vulnerability