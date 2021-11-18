LLVM Is Still Working On Relicensing, Needs Help Locating Some Past Contributors
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 21 November 2021 at 05:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
LLVM --
For years LLVM has been working on a massive relicensing of its code-base but that effort is still ongoing as they are still trying to track down some past contributors to collect their sign-offs on the change.

LLVM is seeking help in trying to track down some past individual contributors and organizations so they can proceed with their relicensing of the massive code-base. As a reminder, they are working to move from the University of Illinois / NCSA Open-Source Library (similar to the MIT/X11 and 3-clause BSD) and over to Apache 2.0 license with an LLVM Exception. The "LLVM Exception" to Apache 2.0 is for code compiled by LLVM to not impose the same redistribution conditions and when pairing LLVM code with GPLv2 code the user can opt for the indemnity provision.

The LLVM Foundation has managed to get approval for more than 94% of the older code to be relicensed but are trying to get to nearly 100% so they can legally relicense it to Apache 2.0.

This Google spreadsheet shows the remaining individuals and organizations they are trying to get approval from still but have been unsuccessful in their communications thus far.

The hope with the license change is to clear up the patent section of their former license that led to some confusion and organizations not contributing, getting the run-time libraries and the rest of the code under the same unified license, and clearing up wording on the patent rights.

More details as to the current state of the LLVM relicensing effort can be found via LLVM.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Tensor LLVM Extensions Proposed For Targeting AI Accelerators, Emerging Hardware
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
LLVM 13.0 Released With Official Flang Binary Packages, Improved OpenCL Clang Support
LLVM Clang 14 Begins Landing Intel AVX-512 FP16 Support
Arm Working On Clang C++ For OpenCL 2021 (OpenCL 3.0 Compatible)
LLVM 13 Feature Development Is Over, LLVM 14 Enters Development
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.17 To Boast A Big TCP Performance Optimization
Valve Shares New Steam Deck Details, Proton Update Available For Testing
AMD Releases Updated Zen 3 CPU Microcode (November 2021)
NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK With Cross-Platform GPU Support
Proof-Of-Concept Work Brings systemd To Ubuntu WSL
Modernized Zstd Merged Into Linux 5.16 For Much Greater Performance
RISC-V With Linux 5.16 Enabling Open-Source NVIDIA Driver As Part Of Default Kernel
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Planning To Vastly Improve Its Documentation