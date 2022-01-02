LLVM Enjoyed Record Growth In 2021, Many Exciting Compiler Advancements

The LLVM compiler stack saw record growth in 2021 both with the most amount of new code introduced in any single year as well as the most contributors per year this open-source project has ever seen. Even aside from the development metrics, LLVM had a pretty rocking 2021.When running GitStats on the LLVM mono repository on New Year's Even, this open-source compiler/toolchain stack was up to 111,028 files that comprised 23.85 million lines of code. Quite a feat considering the Linux kernel is at 32 million lines of code in its source tree over its much longer history. LLVM's repository has seen 408k commits and contributions from around 2,903 different authors.

On a commit count, LLVM in 2021 didn't have the busiest year with just 32.1k commits compared to 34.9k in 2020 or 33.2k in 2019...

But when it came to code churn, LLVM led in 2021... LLVM saw 12.5 mllion lines of code added and 8.3 million lines removed... Far higher than 2020 where there were just 7 million lines added and 3.9 million removed.Simon Pilgrim continued being responsible for the most commits in 2021 followed by Fangrui Song, Roman Lebedev, Craig Topper, Nikita Popov, and Sanjay Patel.

One of the other promising metrics for LLVM in 2021 was the record number of authors... 1,400 different email addresses committed to LLVM, up from 1,321 in 2020 that was previously an all-time high. Prior to 2020, there wasn't a single year seeing more than one thousand contributors. Now for 1,400 in 2020 is showing quite nice growth of the LLVM open-source community.

All the usual big names continue contributing extensively to LLVM...