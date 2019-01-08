LLVM Is Nearly Finalized On Its Repository Conversion To Git

A new conversion process has wrapped up for the LLVM Git repositories in their migration from Subversion. Unless there are any new, last-minute objections, the conversion is considered final and ready to be made official.
For a while now LLVM has been looking at migrating their projects to Git and using GitHub to centralize its development. Should you have missed the past articles on the topic, LLVM lays out their case for migrating to Git/GitHub via this documentation. This conversion process now appears ready for production.
James Knight who has been wokring on the LLVM Git conversion prototype shared that the latest conversion appears to be in good shape and should address the issues previously raised by LLVM developers. "If no more objections, I propose the next step is to call it final."
The code will be living at github.com/llvm/. The conversion from SVN to Git is being done with Git's SVN importing capabilities.
It looks like LLVM will have beaten GCC to migrating to a modern Git-driven workflow. On the GCC front, they are still likely months away from accomplishing their goal due to struggles with Eric S Raymond's "Reposurgeon" tool that he's been rewriting from Python to Golang to yield better performance, among other struggles around ESR's tool in translating GCC's lengthy development history to Git.
1 Comment