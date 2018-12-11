LLVM's OpenMP Runtime Picks Up DragonFlyBSD & OpenBSD Support

Good news for those using the LLVM Clang compiler on OpenBSD or DragonFlyBSD: the OpenMP run-time should now be supported with the latest development code.
The LLVM OpenMP run-time is now supported on DragonFlyBSD and OpenBSD regardless of if the code is built under GCC or Clang. The run-time support has landed thanks to this patch for DragonFlyBSD, which mimics the existing FreeBSD/NetBSD support. And there's this similar patch adding OpenBSD support.
Great news albeit rather late for seeing this OpenMP run-time support added.
