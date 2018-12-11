LLVM's OpenMP Runtime Picks Up DragonFlyBSD & OpenBSD Support
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 11 December 2018 at 04:01 AM EST. 1 Comment
BSD --
Good news for those using the LLVM Clang compiler on OpenBSD or DragonFlyBSD: the OpenMP run-time should now be supported with the latest development code.

The LLVM OpenMP run-time is now supported on DragonFlyBSD and OpenBSD regardless of if the code is built under GCC or Clang. The run-time support has landed thanks to this patch for DragonFlyBSD, which mimics the existing FreeBSD/NetBSD support. And there's this similar patch adding OpenBSD support.

Great news albeit rather late for seeing this OpenMP run-time support added.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeNAS 11.2 Released With Modern Web Interface, Improved Jails
DragonFlyBSD Updates Its Intel DRM/KMS Driver Port For Kaby, Coffee & Whiskey Lake
DragonFlyBSD 5.4 Released With NUMA Improvements, GCC 8 Compiler & HAMMER2 Updates
FreeBSD 12.0-RC3 Released With NFS Vulnerabilities Addressed, Memory Leak Fixes
FreeBSD 12.0-RC2: Debugging Bits Turned Off, Knob To Build Userland With Retpolines
DragonFlyBSD 5.4 RC1 Available For Testing Of This Leading BSD Operating System
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
Bcachefs File-System Might Be In Shape For Upstreaming In The Linux Kernel In 2019
The Radeon RX 590 Is Finally Running Strong On Linux
Microsoft Makes Open-Source Windows Forms, WinUI, WPF
GNOME Shell In Ubuntu 19.04 Should Be Faster, Ubuntu Devs Still Working On New Installer